Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 1-23-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A coastal trough lingers today and will keep us cloudy and cool with a few showers. A warm front will lift north of the area Friday morning allowing temps to reach near 70. A cold front will push through Friday evening with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. High pressure builds in Saturday with nice, dry weather. A fast moving area of low pressure will pass to our south Sunday into Monday. This will bring clouds and a few scattered showers. High pressure is back Tuesday but another rain chance returns Wednesday and Thursday.Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs 53-57.