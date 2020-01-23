Dave Turley’s Thursday Wx Forecast 1-23-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A coastal trough lingers today and will keep us cloudy and cool with a few showers. A warm front will lift north of the area Friday morning allowing temps to reach near 70. A cold front will push through Friday evening with scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. High pressure builds in Saturday with nice, dry weather. A fast moving area of low pressure will pass to our south Sunday into Monday. This will bring clouds and a few scattered showers. High pressure is back Tuesday but another rain chance returns Wednesday and Thursday.Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs 53-57.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows 52-57.
Friday will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and possible storms, highs near 70.
Friday night will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms through midnight. Skies will quickly clear overnight, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly, lows upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers late, highs near 60.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance fore showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.