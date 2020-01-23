Deputy tases his own K-9 after dog bites cow in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A deputy was forced to tase his K-9 partner after the dog bit a cow during an investigation into a burglary in Georgetown County.
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it all started when deputies responded to a burglary in progress call on Drivers Lane in the Pleasant Hill community around 4 p.m.
A report states that the first deputy on scene secured the location with his K-9 and waited on additional officers to assist entering the home.
“A cow nearby distracted the dog, and he subsequently bit the cow,” GCSO officials said.
According to the sheriff’s office, in an attempt to protect the cow from injuries, the deputy tased the K-9.
The sheriff’s office said the dog was taken into leash control and returned to the deputy’s vehicle.
“Reacting to the dog, the cow struck the deputy and property owner,” GCSO officials said.
Their injuries were determined to be minor.
A report states the original burglary call proved to be unfounded.
