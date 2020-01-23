GBI arrests former Tybee Island Police officer after use of force investigation

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Tybee Island Police officer Monday, Jan. 20 after a grand jury indictment.
Deandre Howard Taylor, 27, was indicted by a grand jury on false imprisonment, false statements and simple battery charges.
The charges come after a GBI investigation in July of 2019. The GBI was requested by the Tybee Island Police Department to investigate a use of force incident that occurred near the Tybee Island beach involving several beach goers.
The case was investigated by the GBI and turned over to the Chatham County District Attorney for review.
Taylor was arrested without incident.
