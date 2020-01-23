Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to help combat domestic, sexual violence

“Everybody watching this can identify. You’re sitting in the chair...your hair is important to you, you know? And if somebody gets you and they know how to cut your hair, you stick with them. And you’ve got to do something while they cut your hair or they’re coloring it. So you talk,” explained Safe Shelter Executive Director Cheryl Branch. Branch has already been championing the effort for years locally of educating hair and nail salon owners and barbers about detecting signs of domestic violence, an effort called Stand in Style.