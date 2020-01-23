Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is sending a U.S. Marine to the Super Bowl. McCaffrey is teaming up with USAA and the Marine Corps Association & Foundation to send Sgt. Maj. Luis “Chino” Leiva to the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami. McCaffrey this season became the third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. He will meet with Leiva and other military members during Super Bowl weekend. A New York native and a Baltimore Ravens fan, Leiva is currently stationed in Jacksonville, North Carolina.