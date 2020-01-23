Historic Savannah Foundation hosts revitalization tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of improvements are happening in the Thomas Square/Starland Neighborhoods.
Wednesday night the Historic Savannah Foundation’s 13th Colony hosted a Revitalization Tour.
It started at a recently sold Historic Savannah Foundation Revolving Fund property on West 40th Street. Members and others interested got to tour the property and hear from the owners about their vision for the house.
The group then toured other properties that are being restored using Rehabilitation Tax Credits. It was followed by a guided tour of the Starland Yard by the project architect.
“It is really neat to see how the change of title and see how these homes end up in certain families, sometimes often they are neglected and just simply forgotten and it’s great to have an organization like HFS that can actually say you know what there’s a diamond in the rough here and this building can be saved and in saving this building you can also prop up the community as well,” said Membership and Volunteer Coordinator for the Historic Savannah Foundation, Chassidy Malloy.
The 13th Colony hopes events like this will help them to get more young professionals involved in their mission to promote historic preservation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.