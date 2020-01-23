Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION-RULES
Georgia election board approves rules for new voting system
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state election board has adopted a set of rule changes to account for new voting machines being rolled out across the state. Election officials acknowledged that some of the rules adopted may still need further tweaking. But they went ahead and adopted them because they're under a tight timeline. Changes include removing language referencing the old voting machines and inserting language referencing the new ones. Georgia’s presidential primaries are scheduled for March 24, but advance voting will begin three weeks earlier on March 2. Another change updates the procedure that county officials must follow when an absentee ballot is rejected.
GOVERNOR-GERMANY
Kemp in Germany for economic development mission
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is visiting Germany on an economic development mission for his second official trip abroad. The Republican governor departed on Tuesday and plans to return this weekend. One of Kemp’s first planned stops is a ribbon cutting at the state’s new European office in Munich. Kemp also plans to visit several German companies with a presence in Georgia. In 2018, exports to Germany from Georgia totaled $2.3 billion, while imports from Germany to Georgia totaled $9.8 billion. Kemp said the country is Georgia’s fourth largest export market.
GEORGIA BUDGET
In push for efficiency, Georgia agencies brace for cuts
ATLANTA (AP) — Proposed budget cuts in Georgia could mean fewer state troopers on the road, fewer lawyers defending poor people and fewer probation officers. That's what state agency heads told lawmakers Wednesday as budget hearings continued. Gov. Brian Kemp has proposed overall increases to the state budget. The Republican would spend more on teacher pay and funding for K-12 schools, colleges and universities. He'd also spend more on the Medicaid health insurance program. But Kemp has proposed more than $200 million in cuts to other agencies for the remainder of the current budget year, and more for next year. Kemp says the cuts will clear the way for his spending priorities and offset lagging state revenues.
OBIT-'MIDNIGHT' CORONER
Coroner featured in 'Midnight in the Garden' book dies at 88
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia physician who served as coroner in the Savannah area and was featured in the bestselling book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” has died. Betty Ann Brannen of Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Homes confirmed Dr. James C. Metts Jr. died at his Savannah home Monday at age 88. Metts long kept a hectic schedule, treating poor and uninsured patients by day and pronouncing people dead at whatever odd hours police needed him as Chatham County's elected coroner. He's featured in a chapter of John Berendt's 1994 nonfiction bestseller on the trials of a prominent antiques dealer charged in a deadly shooting.
JUDICIAL BUILDING-CLARENCE THOMAS
Justice Thomas to help dedicate Georgia judicial building
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the dedication of Georgia's new judicial center. Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton announced Wednesday that Thomas will be on hand for the Feb. 11 dedication of the Nathan Deal Judicial Center. The new building is near the state Capitol building. Thomas is a Georgia native having been born in the Pin Point community near Savannah. He has served on the nation's highest court for 28 years.
BC-US-WHITE SUPREMACISTS ARRESTED
Judge: Canadian tied to extremist group is 'very dangerous'
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist who's linked to a violent white supremacist group will remain in custody. U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Sullivan said Wednesday that Patrik Mathews is a “very dangerous person” who “espouses very dangerous beliefs.” Sullivan ordered Mathews detained pending a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing. Mathews and two other men were arrested Thursday on federal felony charges in Maryland and Delaware. Authorities said they were believed to be headed to a pro-gun rally in Virginia’s capital. Sullivan also refused to set bail for a defendant arrested on a related charges in the FBI's investigation of The Base.
HAIR DISCRIMINATION
Georgia lawmaker seeks to block hair-based discrimination
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state senator has filed a bill to block hair-based discrimination for people at work, school or who are seeking housing. News outlets report Lithonia Democrat Sen. Tonya Anderson filed the bill to protect people who have hair styles historically associated with an individual's race. Violators could face lawsuits, civil fines or penalties. Similar legislation has been passed in other states. Sen. Nikema Williams is also working on the bill. She says she faced comments about her hair during the 2019 legislative session.
STACEY ABRAMS-MAINE
Stacey Abrams: Time to stop fighting past elections
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic politician and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams says it's time to move beyond past elections. Abrams, who lost a close election for Georgia governor to Brian Kemp in 2018, told the crowd at University of New England in Portland, Maine, on Wednesday that it's incumbent on Democrats to push for fair voting access and a fair census count as the 2020 election nears. Abrams also says she would be “all in” if asked to help a Democratic presidential nominee. She also called the Democratic hopefuls an “extraordinary crop” of candidates.