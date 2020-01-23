Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Proposed budget cuts in Georgia could mean fewer state troopers on the road, fewer lawyers defending poor people and fewer probation officers. That's what state agency heads told lawmakers Wednesday as budget hearings continued. Gov. Brian Kemp has proposed overall increases to the state budget. The Republican would spend more on teacher pay and funding for K-12 schools, colleges and universities. He'd also spend more on the Medicaid health insurance program. But Kemp has proposed more than $200 million in cuts to other agencies for the remainder of the current budget year, and more for next year. Kemp says the cuts will clear the way for his spending priorities and offset lagging state revenues.