New benches showcase town history in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - You can see a few more colorful pieces of furniture around Beaufort. The town unveiled several new benches painted by local artists.
They celebrate everything from the town’s history, all the monuments that are in town, to organizations that are active around town like Habitat for Humanity.
“We knew we wanted to do something very different and bring together as many people as possible,” Megan Morris, with the Santa Elena History Center, said.
Beaufort revealed its new bench project to members of the South Carolina Arts Commission on Thursday.
“Beaufort was in the top 10 of the first cultural districts name by the state’s art commission,” Morris said.
The town was named a first cultural district. To show that, the town combined art and function by putting colorful benches around town.
“Tell a story and shed light on the wonderful artist that we have here in different ways that they could interpret our different stories,” Morris said.
One artist says even though she’s creative this is not her profession.
“I haven’t painted in a while, but I definitely like the folk art style,” Ginger Wareham said.
She just wanted to contribute to the community.
“That’s really what I was trying to do. I wanted to play off the lowcountry and really, play up that,” Wareham said.
The benches were all donated to their new homes by the Beaufort Cultural Arts District board. Wareham’s was donated to the Reconstruction National Park in town.
“The locations that they are at there’s so many different, amazing, things happening at each different location,” Wareham said.
She says she and all the other artist hope the work is appreciated and helps people understand Beaufort a little bit more.
“Just come visit them. Just come see them all. Because everyone is definitely different, which makes it even more fun,” Wareham said.
