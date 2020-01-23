New park opens in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Crystal Lake Park debuted in Beaufort County on Thursday.
It was built as part of the Passive Parks program.
The park is 25 acres of forest and habitats, salt marshes and man-made pond. This park has been in the works for years and it’s opening has the whole city excited.
“I’m so excited! This is going to be a great place to take kids to babysit, and walk around, and it’s a really good addition for Beaufort I’m excited to see it growing,” visitor Frances Stowe said.
Beaufort County residents and county officials all came together Thursday to celebrate and explore the brand new park.
“This has been in the making since 2005,” council member Paul Sommerville said.
Millions of dollars and over a dozen years after the first parcel of land was purchased.
“So, it’s just really nice to be able to have a park fully completed that the public can come out and enjoy,” Beaufort Passive Park Manager Stefanie Nagid said.
The park has a half-mile trail surrounding the lake and supports hiking, mountain biking and even birdwatching, but visitors are asked to respect the land.
“The property is really a preserve for wildlife, and we get to observe their world.”
Residents were excited for the new, natural, addition to Beaufort County.
“Seeing it be developed was really exciting I can’t believe the day is finally here. We are excited,” Stowe said.
