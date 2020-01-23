Parker’s donates to Susan G. Komen of Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s donated over $2,000 to the Susan G. Komen of Coastal Georgia.
The $2,500 check was presented representatives of the foundation.
Every year, Parker’s donates a portion of the proceeds from the sale of pink Breast Cancer Awareness refillable cups to the Coastal Georgia foundation.
“We are deeply honored to support the exceptional work that Susan G. Komen® Coastal Georgia does right here in our community,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker in a news release. “At Parker’s, we’re committed to fighting breast cancer and raising awareness about this devastating disease.”
“This generous donation from Parker’s employees and customers will allow Komen Coastal Georgia to continue offering screening and diagnostic breast health services for the medically underserved in this area,” said Julie Schwartz, community engagement manager for Susan G. Komen® Coastal Georgia. “We are extremely grateful for this partnership and ongoing support offered by Parker’s and their customers.”
