Savannah Weekend: Oysters, movies, and a night at the museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Oysters for a good cause, movies that will change your life, and a night at the museum.
This is a weekend for you to take the whole family out and enjoy several events in our area.
This weekend you can enjoy a diverse selection of culturally rich, adventure inspired documentaries at Mountainfilm On Tour -Savannah. This three day film festival shows movies and exhibits that use the power of film and art to create a better world. Tickets are 20 dollars for adults, 15 for students, military and seniors. All films are shown at the Trustees Theater.
On Saturday night, head over to the Savannah History Museum for a Night at The Museum! Just like in the movie, this event takes guests through night guard training and on a behind the scenes tour of the museum.
And before or after your tour, you can watch a screening of “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.” Tickets are $12 per person.
Last but not least on Sunday get ready to shuck some oysters for an afternoon on the water at Oysters on the Bluff. This annual oyster roast benefits Chatham-Savannah Citizen Advocacy. Enjoy oysters, chili, hot dogs, live music and much more.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.