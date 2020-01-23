SCHP investigates deadly crash on US 278 in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in the Lowcountry.
It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 278 near Rose Hill Way in Beaufort County.
SCHP says a BMW SUV and a Volkswagen Jetta carrying three people collided. One of the three people in the Jetta died at the scene. The driver of the Jetta was airlifted to Savannah but later died.
The driver of the BMW was not badly injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.