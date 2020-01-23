Thursday: Clouds, Spotty Rain Return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under increasing cloudiness, temperatures upper 30s and lower 40s this morning - warmer than yesterday morning. Temperatures warm into the low to mid-50s by noon and peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.
Coastal sprinkles are possible through the morning commute and an isolated shower, or two, are possible this afternoon and evening as temperatures remain stuck in the 50s after sunset.
The chance of rain increases, significantly, Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. We’ll wake up Friday morning with showers in the area; especially west of I-95 and the chance of rain is forecast to peak midday followed by a drier trend heading into the evening.
Temperatures are warmer Friday and are forecast to peak near 70° in many spots. C
Chillier, drier weather filters in Friday night; giving way to a great weekend. More clouds, and a few showers, build back in later Sunday into Monday as a weak disturbance passes by.
Have a great day,
Cutter
