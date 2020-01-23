Woman indicted on charges for 2018 YouTube video about Godley Station School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the end of March 2018, parents and students at Godley Station School were on high alert following a YouTube video that investigators believe Teresa Richardson posted.
The video appeared to be a street-view map of the school with the text "Shooting Godley Station School" on the screen.
For the charge of terroristic threats, the indictment alleges Richardson also suggested the death of teachers at the school.
Richardson, 55 years old at the time, was arrested days after the video surfaced online by Savannah Police and released not long after her arrest on a $1,300 bond.
The threat did lead to the school system increasing their police presence around the campus, and some parents we spoke to at the time chose to pull their kids out of class for a few days.
According to the Chatham County Courts’ website, the next hearing in the case against Richardson is scheduled for the beginning of March.
Previous stories:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.