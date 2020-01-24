Bryan County Schools appoints new leaders for 2020-2021 school year

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Board of Education approved several new appointments at its board meeting Thursday night.
Superintendent Dr. Paul Brooksher released the following statement regarding the new appointments Friday morning.
“After evaluating skills and abilities through an extensive leadership screening process, I continue to be humbled by the excellent leaders in this amazing organization. I want to commend the Bryan County Board of Education for the value they place on quality leadership and let everyone know that these most recent appointments reinforce our vision of being committed to excellence and success in everything we do.”
The following appointments were made during Thursday’s meeting, according to Bryan County Schools:
Dr. Brittney Mobley – Principal – Frances Meeks Elementary School: Mobley currently serves as Assistant Principal at Richmond Hill Elementary School, where she has served for the last two academic years. Prior to her hire with Bryan County Schools, she served as Principal at Taylors Creek Elementary School in Hinesville, Georgia. She began her career in education in 2003 as a teacher at Taylors Creek Elementary School. Following her time in the classroom, she served in other roles as Instructional Technology Specialist, Pre-K Site Director and Assistant Principal, all with Liberty County Schools. Dr. Mobley earned a Bachelor of Science, Master of Education and Doctor of Education from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. In 2019, State School Superintendent Richard Woods presented Dr. Mobley with the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) National Outstanding Assistant Principal Award.
Ms. Heather Tucker – Principal – McAllister Elementary School: Tucker, a Richmond Hill High School graduate, currently serves as Assistant Principal at McAllister Elementary School. Prior to her appointment as Assistant Principal in 2016, she served as Media Specialist at Richmond Hill Elementary School for two years. She began her career in education as a classroom teacher at Richmond Hill Elementary School, when she was hired there in 2007. Throughout her tenure with Bryan County Schools, she has served as Team Leader and Volunteer Coordinator, as well as a member of the School Leadership Team, Superintendent’s Advisory Council, and the School Improvement Team. Ms. Tucker holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Valdosta State University, a Master of Education degree from Georgia Southern University and an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University.
Dr. Elizabeth Bennett – Principal – Richmond Hill Middle School: Bennett currently serves as Assistant Principal at Richmond Hill Middle School, where she has served since 2013. She began her career in education in 2007, when she was hired as an English teacher at Richmond Hill High School. In January 2013, Dr. Bennett was appointed as Assistant Principal at Richmond Hill Middle School. Dr. Bennett holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Ashland University, a Master of Arts degree in Secondary Education from Armstrong State University, an Educational Specialist degree in Teaching and Learning from Georgia Southern University and a Doctor of Educational Leadership degree from Valdosta State University. Dr. Bennett has earned various honors and awards, including Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals (GASSP) Assistant Principal of the Year in 2017.
Mr. Bivins Miller – Principal – Richmond Hill High School: Miller currently serves as Principal at McAllister Elementary School. He has held this position since July 2016. Mr. Miller was initially hired with Bryan County Schools in 2013 as Assistant Principal at Richmond Hill High School. He was later appointed as Assistant Principal at McAllister Elementary School for the 2015-16 school year. Mr. Miller started his career in education in 2008 as a special education teacher at Statesboro High School. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education, Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership and an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership, all from Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia. Mr. Miller currently serves as a state representative for the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP).
Ms. Debi McNeal – Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment: McNeal currently serves as Principal at Richmond Hill High School, where she began her tenure with Bryan County Schools in 2013. Prior to her employment with Bryan County Schools, she has served extensively in leadership roles, including Assistant Principal, Windsor Forest High School from 2004 – 2008, Principal, High School Credit Recovery Program, Savannah-Chatham Schools from 2006 – 2007, and Assistant Principal, North Oconee High School from 2010 – 2013. Ms. McNeal holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership and an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership, all from Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Georgia. Ms. McNeal was recently nominated as a finalist for the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals (GASSP) Principal of the Year award.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.