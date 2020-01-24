Bryan County Schools appoints new leaders for 2020-2021 school year

Dr. Brittney Mobley – Principal – Frances Meeks Elementary School: Mobley currently serves as Assistant Principal at Richmond Hill Elementary School, where she has served for the last two academic years. Prior to her hire with Bryan County Schools, she served as Principal at Taylors Creek Elementary School in Hinesville, Georgia. She began her career in education in 2003 as a teacher at Taylors Creek Elementary School. Following her time in the classroom, she served in other roles as Instructional Technology Specialist, Pre-K Site Director and Assistant Principal, all with Liberty County Schools. Dr. Mobley earned a Bachelor of Science, Master of Education and Doctor of Education from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. In 2019, State School Superintendent Richard Woods presented Dr. Mobley with the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) National Outstanding Assistant Principal Award.