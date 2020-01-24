Cold front could have an isolated punch Friday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a lull in the rain, we've got some pockets of downpours this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will quickly push offshore tonight followed by a high (and dry) pressure for the weekend.
The warm front is lifting north and that's allowed most of us to climb close to if not reach 70° except for the immediate coast. With that warmth, some instability is in the atmosphere, so don't be surprised of a rumble of thunder or lightning before sunset.
Any severe storm risk will most likely be in the time frame of 6pm-11am as a narrow band of showers and thunderstorms will push east with the front. Damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, mainly in areas north of I-16, including Savannah and into the Lowcountry.(roughly along/north of a Metter-
Daybreak Saturday 40-48° with the coolest temps well west of I-95 with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 give or take a few degrees.
Sunday some high clouds but dry: 38/62.
We'll be watching an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico try to lift through Florida and Georgia. Clouds will thicken and light showers/drizzle possible Monday morning through the afternoon, but it's not looking like a high quantity of rain.
Monday temps will be on par for this time of year: 45/62
Tuesday looks dry and seasonable then we'll track another couple of disturbances out of the Gulf of Mexico that may impact us in the way of rain Wednesday into Friday into next weekend but the timing is on and off.
Marine forecast: Tonight: Winds will back to the southwest and eventually to the west late remaining in the 10-15 kt range, but could increase to as high as 15-20 kt in Georgia offshore leg and the eastern portion of the Charleston County waters. Small Craft Advisories will remain for the Charleston County and Georgia offshore waters where 6+ ft seas will persist. Mariners should be alert for some extra gusty winds associated with any thunderstorms this evening.
