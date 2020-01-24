Cold front could have an isolated punch Friday evening

Marine forecast: Tonight: Winds will back to the southwest and eventually to the west late remaining in the 10-15 kt range, but could increase to as high as 15-20 kt in Georgia offshore leg and the eastern portion of the Charleston County waters. Small Craft Advisories will remain for the Charleston County and Georgia offshore waters where 6+ ft seas will persist. Mariners should be alert for some extra gusty winds associated with any thunderstorms this evening.