Community raising funds for family of fallen Long Co. deputy

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Family, friends, co-workers and the community is mourning the death of Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman.
The deputy was killed during a car chase on Thursday. Now, community members are finding ways to support the sheriff’s office and the deputy’s family.
Ryan Turcotte learned Thursday morning that one of Long County’s finest was killed during a police chase.
“In a small community it kinda hits everybody.”
But this loss hit hard for Turcotte.
“My father died in the line of duty when I was a kid, and seeing he has children - just kinda is a familiar sentiment.”
With black and blue knit, and a few knots here and there, Turcotte plans to use her crafty talent to support Deputy Whiteman’s family.
Turcotte is selling different types of accessories - a hair bow clip, a lapel bow or an infant headband. She’s selling them for $5, with 100-percent of the money raised going to the Whiteman family.
Turcotte and the Sheriff’s Office plan to work together to give the money to Deputy Whiteman’s family. During tragedies like this, Turcotte says it can be hard to find the right words to show support.
“You don’t have to have words. You can just wear it and know you stand with the community, you stand with the family, you stand with the children.”
As the daughter of a fallen first responder, Turcotte says the one thing she remembers most during that tragic time was community support.
“You forget a lot of things but you don’t forget the solidarity of a small community.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.