Country Day’s Miller circles back, signs with Army

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Andre Miller just needed to decide which side of the storied rivalry he wanted to be on.
The decision was revealed Thursday when the Savannah Country Day start signed with Army over Navy, circling back to a commitment he backed away from just a month ago.
Miller signed his National Letter of Intent with the Black Knights Thursday in front of a packed SCDS cafeteria, and says it was the culture at West Point that made it the right place for him.
Attending a service academy means he won’t be your average college football player, but that’s also part of the appeal he adds.
“They’re going to get after you. You’re going to get after it in practice. I just love it," Miller says. "I just loved when I went up there the first time, I just felt something different. That hasn’t changed. Every time a coach comes to my house from West Point, you just feel those vibes and you know they’re genuine with what they’re saying.”
“It’s definitely going to be a traveled road for him. He’s going to have some heartaches along the way," says Hornets head coach Jim Collis but andre’s the kind of person that’s going to follow through and fight until the end.”
Miller was a big part of Country Day winning the program’s first region title in nearly 40 years last fall. He had 46 tackles, including two sacks and six tackles for loss. Miller was also the Hornets’ third leading receiver on offense.
He committed to Army initially, then decomitted a few months ago. Thursday though, Miller went with his gut and circled back to the school he initially pledged his services too.
Miller says playing college football is something he’s wanted for a long time.
“I used to pray for this every night. I used to pray, ‘God, please give me a Division One scholarship," Miller remembers. “Even if you give me a Division Three scholarship, I’d still be blessed with that. I just kept my faith in God and I trusted the process and God answered my prayers.”
Miller will play defensive end or outside linebacker for the Black Knights, who have reached a bowl game three of the last four years.
