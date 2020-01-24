Fallen deputies funeral costs to be covered by 200 Club of the Coastal Empire

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A local organization plans to provide support to the family of a fallen Long County deputy.
Deputy Sheldon Whiteman was killed early Thursday morning during a police chase in Long County. He leaves behind a wife and three kids.
The Long County Sheriff’s Office and the Long County community are still grieving the loss of Deputy Sheldon Whiteman. The sheriff says several local individuals and organizations have been reaching out to provide support, but it doesn’t stop in Long County.
In Savannah, the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire will cover the funeral expenses for Deputy Whiteman’s family. The organization’s mission is to provide financial support to the family of a fallen first responder.
A board member says after giving the Whiteman family the initial contribution, they will then follow up to provide information about resources available.
To this date- the 200 Club has provided more than $3-million to families across 20 counties in Georgia. That money comes from donations given to the organization.
Board member Michael Owens says it’s important as a community to recognize and remember the daily sacrifices first responders, and their families, go through on a daily basis.
“It’s our responsibility, as a community, to take care of these families. It’s not just a police officer that’s on the line every night. It’s their families too because tragedy can and does hit.”
The 200 Club’s support continues throughout the family’s lifetime. The organization will help pay for the family’s bills, education, or anything else they need help with.
If you’d like to learn more about the 200 Club and how you can donate, visit their website.
