Girl Scouts moving corporate headquarters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We’re getting a look at the new Corporate Headquarters for the Girl Scout. The organization was founded in Savannah by Juliette Gordon Low back in 1912.
This historic building on Savannah’s Drayton Street is the First Girl Scout Headquarters. The organization has always rented it. Now they’re making headway in building a place of their very own.
The demolition part of the project is done and construction will start as soon as the budget is approved.
The Georgia division manager for Omega Construction, Todd Mayo says the new space will be much more interactive than their old headquarters.
The old building will still be there as a historic site, but the new building will house all of the corporate offices and staff.
The space will be filled with modern technology, a rock wall and more while staying as cost effective as possible.
“It will have a big nano wall here that will close on one side so they can open up the space where the girls can come in," said Todd Mayo, Ga. Division Manager, Omega Construction. "There will be some work stations all along the east wall here, so there’s a lot of interactive spaces within the building.”
Mayo says construction will likely begin in the next few weeks and it’s about a 12 week process.
Changes are also coming to the birthplace of the Girl Scouts. The Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace is currently being renovated inside and out.
They say this project will bring new handicap accessible entrances, ramps and bathrooms. They also plan on restoring existing gates, relocating the gift shop and changing the main entrance to Oglethorpe Avenue.
