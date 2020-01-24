Glennville teen charged with murder of 10-year-old sibling

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old on Friday on charges of Murder for the death of his 10-year-old sibling.
The GBI was requested by the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday to assist with a death investigation. Earlier that day the sheriff’s office responded to a call of an unresponsive person on Barnard Road in Glennville.
The 10-year-old was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy on Thursday to determine cause of death. Preliminary results show the child was strangled to death.
Anyone with information on this investigation should call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912.557.6777 or the GBI Statesboro office at 912.871.1121.
