Hennon looking forward to Eagles’ 2020 season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While the Georgia Southern baseball team begins preseason workouts on Friday, Eagles head coach Rodney Hennon spent part of his Thursday afternoon speaking to university alumni in Savannah.
Entering his 21st season at the helm in Statesboro, Hennon says there’s a lot he likes about this year’s team. Most of all, he’s excited about the team’s experience.
“A lot of the guys that are with our program, we threw to the fire a couple of years ago,” Hennon says. “They’ve developed and gotten better each year. It’s a group that has a great understanding of what it takes to compete and win at this level.”
Southern did some winning a year ago, claiming the Sun Belt East Division title and reaching the conference tournament final. Hennon believes a gutwrenching loss in the conference title game a year ago served as motivation this offseason, saying his team is “hungry to get started.”
Hennon is ready to go as well. With the season now less than a month away and preseason work set to begin, the Eagles feel there is a lot to be excited about in 2020.
“It is a good group. There’s some talent there. I think on the field, there’s a little more depth in some areas than we’ve had in recent years,” Hennon says. “We’re going to play a very competitive schedule as always right out of the gate. so these next three weeks are very important as we prepare.”
Southern opens the season on February 14 with the first of a four game home series against Ball State. A midweek home contest with #19 Georgia Tech is followed by a weekend series at #21 East Carolina.
