How To: Buffalo Chicken Dip

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s fairly common knowledge that the snacks are just as integral to a Super Bowl party as the sports are.
Morning Break’s resident foodie, Tim Guidera, shows us how to make his popular buffalo chicken dip in a few simple steps.
Ingredients
- 1 cup any hot sauce
- 1 rotisserie chicken
- 16 oz. cream cheese
- 1.5 cups - 2 cups cheddar cheese
- 1 cup ranch dressing
- Bread, tortilla chips, celery (for serving)
Directions
- Take the meat off a rotisserie chicken and use a meat rake, fork, or your hands to shred the chicken.
- If you put the cream cheese out early enough to soften, skip to step four. If not, combine hot sauce, chicken, cream cheese, ranch, and cheddar cheese in a small pot. Stir with each added ingredient.
- Heat just enough to soften cream cheese.
- Poor dip into baking tray.
- Place in oven for 20 minutes.
- Serve with bread, tortilla chips, and celery.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.