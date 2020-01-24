How To: Buffalo Chicken Dip

January 24, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 11:42 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s fairly common knowledge that the snacks are just as integral to a Super Bowl party as the sports are.

Morning Break’s resident foodie, Tim Guidera, shows us how to make his popular buffalo chicken dip in a few simple steps.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup any hot sauce
  • 1 rotisserie chicken
  • 16 oz. cream cheese
  • 1.5 cups - 2 cups cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup ranch dressing
  • Bread, tortilla chips, celery (for serving)

Directions

  1. Take the meat off a rotisserie chicken and use a meat rake, fork, or your hands to shred the chicken.
  2. If you put the cream cheese out early enough to soften, skip to step four. If not, combine hot sauce, chicken, cream cheese, ranch, and cheddar cheese in a small pot. Stir with each added ingredient.
  3. Heat just enough to soften cream cheese.
  4. Poor dip into baking tray.
  5. Place in oven for 20 minutes.
  6. Serve with bread, tortilla chips, and celery.

