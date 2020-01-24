Isolated thunderstorms possible into the evening

Ahead of the front, there is a chance for one or two of these storms ahead of the front to be strong or severe, especially if we see some breaks in the clouds. The main threat is for brief damaging wind, but there is a low-end chance for a brief tornado as well. The Lowcountry and a portion of the Coastal Empire including Savannah is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather, but the overall threat is low.