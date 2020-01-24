Isolated thunderstorms possible into the evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated showers continue into the afternoon as a warm front continues to lift north. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s ahead of a cold front moving in this evening.
Ahead of the front, there is a chance for one or two of these storms ahead of the front to be strong or severe, especially if we see some breaks in the clouds. The main threat is for brief damaging wind, but there is a low-end chance for a brief tornado as well. The Lowcountry and a portion of the Coastal Empire including Savannah is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather, but the overall threat is low.
Thunderstorms develop near I-75 by mid afternoon and will move toward I-95 and the coast during the evening commute and dinner time. Not everyone will see rain at once, this will be a thinner area of rain compared to this morning.
Rain clears out for the weekend with cooler air filtering back in Saturday. Lows start out in the mid 40s Saturday morning with highs near 60 degrees. Sunday morning will be cooler with lows back in the upper 30s to lower 40s followed by highs in the upper 50s.
A weak disturbance could bring in a few showers on Monday ahead of another system bringing a rain chance midweek.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
