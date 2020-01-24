Morning showers, afternoon thunderstorms

There is a chance for one or two of these storms ahead of the front to be strong or severe, with brief damaging wind being the main threat. The Lowcountry and a portion of the Coastal Empire including Savannah is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather, but the overall threat is low.Thunderstorms develop near I-75 by mid afternoon and will move toward the coast during the late afternoon and evening commute. The heaving rain will arrive near I-95 around dinnertime. Not everyone will see rain at once, this will be a thinner area of rain compared to this morning.