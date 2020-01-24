Morning showers, afternoon thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A warm front is lifting north early this Friday morning. A few inland spots are in the 40s, but the majority of us are waking up to temperatures in the 50s already, much warmer compared to yesterday morning,
Showers associated with this warmer air mass are already here this morning, dampening roads for the Friday morning commute, give yourself a few extra minutes to get to school or work!
Tybee Island Tides: 8.6’ 7:34AM I 0.9’ 2:12PM I 7.4’ 7:41PM
After the warm front lifts, we'll have a break in the rain before a cold front moves in from the west. Temperatures warm near 70 during the afternoon ahead of showers and thunderstorms ahead of this front.
There is a chance for one or two of these storms ahead of the front to be strong or severe, with brief damaging wind being the main threat. The Lowcountry and a portion of the Coastal Empire including Savannah is under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather, but the overall threat is low.Thunderstorms develop near I-75 by mid afternoon and will move toward the coast during the late afternoon and evening commute. The heaving rain will arrive near I-95 around dinnertime. Not everyone will see rain at once, this will be a thinner area of rain compared to this morning.
Rain clears out for the weekend with cooler air filtering back in Saturday. Lows start out in the mid 40s Saturday morning with highs near 60 degrees. Sunday morning will be cooler with lows back in the upper 30s to lower 40s followed by highs in the upper 50s.
A weak disturbance could bring in a few showers on Monday ahead of another system bringing a rain chance midweek.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
