New partnership combines school and healthcare with free community clinic

“It’s very rare we actually get to see our students in action with what they’ve learned and so we actually as educators, teachers and administrators get to see our students working with the community members with their patients,” said Sonji Leach, principal of Beach High School. “And the biggest piece about it is our students will have the opportunity to provide healthcare information to the community members, follow up as to what they should do once they find out whatever their diagnosis is so they will get an opportunity to provide them with a plan to help them get better and we’re excited about that.”