New STEM program at Toombs Co. Middle off to great start

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The new STEM program at Toombs County Middle School is not only giving students hands-on learning, but it’s teaching them the four C’s: communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity.
Over the years, math and science have always been treated as standalone disciplines, but with the STEM class it's all incorporated together.
STEM coordinator, Attallaka Harris-Williams says the students enjoy the class as their opportunity to explore, recreate and investigate.
She says with it being their first year, there's already been great success and what the students are learning will help them as an employee down the road.
"For them to see those concepts that they're learning in other classes be in practical applications. So, it's one thing to learn about it in a book, but another thing to see it in action,” Harris-Williams said.
The idea is to one day expand the STEM program into other schools like the elementary school.
