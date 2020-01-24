Residents can now recycle styrofoam at Eisenhower Dr. recycling facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A labor of love for our earth has come to light at the recycling center on Eisenhower Drive.
Drive up to the Chatham County Resource Conservation & Recycling Education Center and you’ll be greeted with styrofoam.
“It’s a passion project we decided,” said Robert Gadd, WaySmart, LLC.
Robert Gadd, a veteran and digital businessman in Savannah is excited to provide a way to recycle a once thought non-recyclable material.
“If it goes to the landfill it probably stays there a couple of hundred years; it just doesn’t break down, and it takes up a lot of space.”
Gadd and his business partner and wife Katherine bought a machine that essentially melts the styrofoam at a compaction ratio 90 to 1.
“The supply is here. It’s only taken a couple of months with this pilot to realize there is a lot of styrofoam. There is a ton of it,” said Katherine Guest, WaySmart, LLC.
This is what an inget of reduced stryofoam looks like - so far we’ve got 50 ingets at 25 lbs each - and we need 1600 for a profitable truck load.
“We’ll sell that back to the people who make picture frames, crown molding, plastic lumber and that type of thing,” said Robert.
Getting to 1600 ingets may seem like a discouraging task - but the couple thinks all about getting the word out.
“We just had Wayfair open a large distribution center and we see the boxes coming in and someone bought a lamp and the box is full of styrofoam, absolutely full. If maybe we could talk to them and put a slip of paper in that box saying, ‘Once you’ve taken your lamp out, call this number or go to this location and drop your foam.’ that’s what we want,” said Katherine.
Right now, it’s only certain types of styrofoam, not including take out boxes or cups, but hopefully once this catches on they can expand this project.
“This is something we’d like to see catch on everywhere and there are not a lot of communities necessarily doing this and there’s certainly not a lot of for-profit companies that have figured this out,” said Robert.
