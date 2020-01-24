Sketch released of Hilton Head robbery suspect

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County deputies are looking for a robbery suspect.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch of the suspect in Sunday night’s robbery at Frozen Moo on North Forest Beach Drive on Hilton Head Island.
Deputies say at around 7 p.m., a man walked into the store and demanded cash from employees, who surrendered the store’s cash to the subject who then fled the area. It is not known if he left the area on foot or in a vehicle.
Witnesses described the male subject as African American, 6 feet tall, slender build, with short black hair and a goatee. He was wearing gray Nike sweat pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt, as well as a black and garnet-colored “Palmetto State” winter cap.
Anyone with information on the identity of the subject is encouraged to contact Corporal Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
