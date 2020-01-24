World War II veteran who helped form the National Museum of the Might Eighth Air Force passes away

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family and friends of the Mighty Eighth Air Force are mourning the loss of a man who served in 32 missions before he turned 20-years-old.
Staff Sergeant Henry Hughey of the Mighty Eighth Air Force passed away this week. The 95-year-old was a gunner in World War Two after initially training to be a pilot.
That put him in one of the most vulnerable positions on the B-17 bomber he flew on.
In the years after the war, Hughey helped to form the National Museum of the Might Eighth Air Force. Museum CEO Scott Loehr remembers the man from “the Greatest Generation” as just that.
“Henry was just one of those special personalities. Small in stature but large in life who simply loved this museum,” he said.
Loehr says Hughey had many roles at the museum throughout the years. The CEO went on to describe him as inspiring, committed, and a continuing instructor - giving Loehr directions on how to operate the Mighty Eighth’s legacy even as his health declined.
