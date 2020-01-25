Cavs, Hornets split; Friday’s high school hoops scoreboard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This time of year is always a fun one in high school basketball as every possession and basket seems to mean just a bit more. With teams jockeying for region positioning, it’s easy to see why that’s the case.
In midtown Savannah tonight, the Calvary girls and Country Day boys tightened their grip on subregion titles. The Cavalier girls took down the Hornets 57-45 to improve to 7-1 in Region 3-A play, while the Hornet boys held off Calvary for a 66-55 win. It’s Country Day’s 10th straight victory and all but seals the 3-A East subregion crown.
Meanwhile in Swainsboro, one of the state’s most hyped games of the evening was a rout from the early moments. Ranked second in Class AA, the Tigers jumped out to a 35-9 lead over #3 Jeff Davis at the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 97-53 victory.
The win gives the Tigers the Region 2-AA lead with two league games to play.
BOYS SCORES
Groves 58 Johnson 104 F
Beach 64 Jenkins 56 F
Savannah 61 Benedictine 53 F
Islands 51 Southeast Bulloch 86 F
Savannah Country Day 66 Calvary Day 55 F
McIntosh Co. Academy 61 Savannah Christian 75 F/OT
Effingham County 45 Richmond Hill 63 F
Glynn Academy 60 Brunswick 62 F
Ware County 45 Statesboro 78 F
Wayne County 48 South Effingham 50 F
Pierce County 54 Long County 62 F
Liberty County 60 Brantley County 45 F
Jeff Davis 53 Swainsboro 97 F
Bryan County 21 Vidalia 75 F
Toombs County 34 Woodville-Tompkins 92 F
Bacon County 60 Metter 77 F
Beaufort 56 Bluffton 63 F
Colleton County 65 Hilton Head 60 F
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 53 Whale Branch 81 F
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 59 Lake Marion 49 F
GIRLS SCORES
Groves 14 Johnson 86 F
Beach 57 Jenkins 27 F
Islands 40 Southeast Bulloch 48 F
Savannah Country Day 45 Calvary Day 57 F
McIntosh Co. Academy 32 Savannah Christian 74 F
Effingham County 15 Richmond Hill 49 F
Glynn Academy 40 Brunswick 36 F
Wayne County 51 South Effingham 31 F
Ware County 28 Statesboro 60 F
Liberty County 33 Brantley County 45 F
Bryan County 32 Vidalia 52 F
Toombs County 25 Woodville-Tompkins 64 F
Jeff Davis 37 Swainsboro 31 F
Bacon County 35 Metter 54 F
Beaufort 35 Bluffton 54 F
Colleton County 37 Hilton Head 40 F/OT
May River 60 Wade Hampton 45 F
