Drier, cooler weather continues this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are near-average for this time of the year with highs near 60s this afternoon. We’ll see some clouds roll in this evening, but no rain to go with them. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s after dinner time, so it will be a bit cool if you have late evening plans.
Tybee Island Tides: 6.9′ 8:23PM | -0.1′ 2:57AM | 7.7′ 8:55AM
Overnight, temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. You’ll want to grab a light jacket before heading out the door early Sunday, but the afternoon will be comfortable! Temperatures warm to the mid 50s by lunchtime with highs in the lower 60s.
Cloud cover increases late Sunday into Monday with showers possible overnight lasting into the Monday morning commute. Plan ahead and give yourself a few extra minutes to get to school or work!
Tuesday will be dry, but spotty showers are possible Wednesday. We’re also watching a storm system that will move in from the west on Friday, brining yet another chance of rain into the weekend.
Overall, temperatures will be near average this week, with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
