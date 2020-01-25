Georgia Girl Scouts hold fundraiser for Puerto Rico chapter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -After an earthquake and aftershocks struck Puerto Rico earlier this month, the Historic Girl Scouts of Georgia wanted to do something to help their fellow Girl Scouts on the island.
They collected donations at two different places this afternoon.
Blended a Coffee Boutique on Broughton Street and Chazito’s Latin Cuisine in Pooler and collected donations.
One girl scout spoke about why causes like this one is important to them.
“Overall, we do a lot of different events to try to help people all over the world in times of need," said Alyse Cook of Troop 30113. "I think it’s important for people to know that girl scouts is more than cookie selling, like we get out there and we try to help.”
Click here to find out how to give to the Girl Scout Council in Puerto Rico.
