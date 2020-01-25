Liberty County woman holds underwear fundraiser ahead of Honduras trip

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -A Liberty County woman is preparing for a trip to Honduras in February, but is looking to get community help.
Betts has made three trips to Honduras, and is preparing for her fourth. This time, she wants to do something that would help those in need.
“'What is it that you always seem to need more of?' And no hesitation, was underclothes,” she said.
Laura Betts is asking for donations of underwear. Betts, who also volunteers with Liberty County’s United Way, has partnered with the organization to host an underwear drive.
“When you have 500 children, there’s a great need,” Betts said.
She’s hoping the community can help with donations.
"Any size for children and teenagers, or young adult. They also need, for the girls, they need bras."
Betts believes anyone can make a difference even from miles away.
“These are children that have no home. They have no future. They have nothing if someone doesn’t step in and make a difference in their life.”
If you're interested in donating, she's looking for all sizes for girls and boys.
You can drop them off at United Way, located in Hinesville and right off Highway 84.
You have until February 5 to drop donations off.
