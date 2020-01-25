Metro Savannah Rotary Club donates $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity got a big check thanks to the Metro Savannah Rotary Club on Saturday.
The Rotary Club donated $10,000 dollars through its Annual Service Partner program with Habitat.
The money helped Habitat move to its new home at the ReStore in downtown Savannah after they outgrew their office space on 70th street.
The executive director for Habitat says the partnership with the Rotary Club was a big help in their mission this year.
“Today was the big move,” said executive director Harold Tessendorf. “ So thanks to the support of the Metro Savannah Rotary Club volunteers who came, and a big truck from Port City Logistics, we were able to load everything, move it down here, and move it in.”
The Metro Savannah Rotary Club focuses on service to the community and is the newest Rotary chapter in the Savannah area.
