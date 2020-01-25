Organizations help 64-year-old woman repair her home after Hurricane Dorian

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Hurricane Dorian wasn’t as devastating as some feared it could have been in our area, but our coastal communities weren’t totally spared.
Jacqueline Garvin lives on property where her family has lived for at least three generations. When Dorian took almost half her roof off, ruining her home and everything in it, she never considered moving as an option, but paying for the damages turned out to be a difficult task.
For some four months, Garvin has simply lived with the damage left by Dorian. She’s run out of places to stay. She endured the warm days and cold nights left by the hole in her roof.
“I don’t know how she did it for all that time. I really don’t,” said Annette Girman, the Executive Director of NeedServ.
Garvin has lived in the home for 24 years- taking in at-risk teens, and raising her own children, but when she returned home from evacuating the hurricane, her home was full of water and mold. She said she simply didn’t have the means to pay for the repairs.
“The water in. The damage. I just didn’t know what to do and then I was online, just going through online and I was told FEMA wasn’t going to be in the area this time and I found Annette’s organization,” Garvin said.
NeedServ has a website where people can submit what needs they have. After a vetting process, they are matched with organizations that can help. In this case, Under One Roof and the St. Francis Center.
They went above and beyond, surprising Garvin with some added renovations.
“I thought they was just going to fix the hole in the roof and the hole in the ceiling, but he’s doing a lot more than just my basic needs," Garvin said. “That side of my home is going to be like new.”
She said the help was something she prayed for, and she said she’s thankful it came, but she is ready to get back into her home fully.
“I want to get back to normal. I’m just, like I said, I’m so grateful and I just want to get back to normal.”
When she gets back to “normal”, a new bedroom and bathroom for when the grandchildren visit will be there waiting.
“This is my home. Yeah. They say ‘well, why don’t you leave?’ I don’t want to leave. I love Beaufort.”
They’re hoping to finish the work on the home over the weekend.
Garvin is still in need of new or gently used furniture. If you are interested in donating to Garvin or NeedServe, you can contact them through their website.
