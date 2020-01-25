State praises “record year” for jobs, work force in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Labor says the state’s labor force needs to expand at a faster pace to keep up with the growing number of jobs. That’s after what they call a record-setting year for jobs, workforce, and employed residents.
The state ended 2019 with 4.65 million jobs. They say it’s thanks to just under 70,000 jobs added over the course of the year. That beats the record set in 2018 of 4.6 million total jobs. However, more jobs were added last year - just under 114,000.
In 2019, three areas saw the most growth. Education and health services added 25,400 jobs. Leisure and hospitality added over 16,000, and trade, transportation, and utilities added over 10,000.
The department says job creation and employment numbers are outpacing the labor force, even with a record number of Georgians employed. The state ended 2019 with 4.97 million people employed. However, the labor force only added just under 18,000 jobs. The state says even though it’s outpaced, it was still a record year with 5.13 million total people with jobs or actively seeking employment.
The 2018 report shows the annual gain in employment that year was just under 100,000 people. Georgia ended that year with 4.9 million people employed. The labor force grew in 2018 to 5.1 million people with over 55,000 jobs added.
The state is boasting after it ended 2019 with record low unemployment rates two months in a row. Georgia ended the year with a 3.2 percent unemployment rate. That’s down from the 2018 year-end report that shows the rate settled at 3.6 percent.
Governor Brian Kemp released a statement this week praising the 2019 numbers.
“Georgia is leading the nation in business-friendly government and workforce development. With momentum on our side, we will continue to invest in our citizens and ensure Georgia remains at the top," he said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.