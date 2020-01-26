Coastal Heritage Society host ‘Night at the Museum’ at Savannah History Museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Coastal Heritage Society hosted its annual “Night at the Museum” event, based on the film.
The family-friendly event included a screening of the third film in the series ‘Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb’.
And, just like in the movie, a nightguard training.
It also included a behind-the-scenes tour of the museum, which featured several museum characters who magically came to life.
The Coastal Heritage Society says events like this one help children enjoy learning about history.
“Through this event, we just really hope people can appreciate history, and we want them to have an understanding of the Savannah historical characters that we have,” said Holly Elliot, the marketing and public relations director.
All proceeds from the event goes toward Savannah History Museum operations and future events
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.