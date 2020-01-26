Family, friends remember former city attorney

Blackburn served as a role model to his community. He entered the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1950, serving as a full lieutenant until 1967. He was also a member of the Savannah Jaycees during this time. He taught Sunday school from 1950 until his death and was a Deacon and former Chairman of Deacons at Ardsley Park Baptist Church. He was a 32nd-degree mason, as well as a 50+ year member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Savannah.