Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — The slaying of a South Georgia disc jockey remains unsolved eight years after he was gunned down outside the radio station where he worked. Stephon Edgerton was known on the air as Juan Gotti to listeners of WGOV radio in Valdosta. He stepped outside the station just before midnight on Jan. 20, 2012, when somebody shot him three times. Edgerton managed to call 911 and describe his attacker before he died. The slain DJ's wife, Hilda Edgerton, told the Valdosta Daily Times it hurts that no one has ever been arrested in the case. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said one prime suspect was killed in a shootout years ago. But he said the sheriff's office will follow any new leads that arise.