Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

UNITED STATES-SYRIA-SOLDIER KILLED
Defense Department: Soldier dies in accident in Syria
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department says a 22-year-old soldier from North Carolina has died in a rollover accident in Syria. The department said Saturday that Spc. Antonio I. Moore of Wilmington, North Carolina, died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, during the accident while conducting route-clearing operations. The incident is under investigation. Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, in Knightdale, North Carolina.
WAKE FOREST-CAMPUS TENSION
Racist threats rattle students, faculty at university
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Three months after he and other faculty members received threatening emails, the chairman of Wake Forest University's sociology department is awaiting word from the school on how it will address those threats. Joseph Soares says neither the FBI nor Wake Forest police have offered any clues as to who sent the racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic emails to him and others in his department, and to several other departments at the university. In all, a dozen emails were sent out. Soares called it the most stressful experience of his academic life. Through a spokeswoman, the university president declined to be interviewed about the episode.
FATAL TRUCK PLUNGE
Widow sues over NC trucker's death in Chesapeake Bay plunge
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The widow of a North Carolina truck driver who died when his rig plunged off Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in 2017 is suing for $6 million. The Virginian-Pilot reports the lawsuit filed by Billie Jo Chen against the CBBT says the bridge-tunnel’s own wind and gauge policy should have prohibited Joseph Chen from crossing the bridge. Attorneys with Pender & Coward, the Virginia Beach firm representing the CBBT, did not respond to interview requests from The Virginian-Pilot. Filings in Northampton County Circuit Court show the CBBT is claiming sovereign immunity, which typically protects governmental entities from negligence lawsuits.
LOTTERY LUCK
North Carolina woman wins $5 million in two lottery games
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In less than 18 months, a North Carolina woman has hit it big twice in the state's Education Lottery. Linda Tate of Durham took home $1 million this week in the Colossal Cash scratch-off game. In August 2018, lottery officials say Tate won $4 million after playing Millionaire Bucks.
ELECTION 2020-EARLY VOTING
Early voting means 2020 primary is already here for millions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Iowa caucuses haven't yet happened, but millions of Americans are already free to vote. Many of the Super Tuesday states that hold primaries on March 3 offer early voting. That gives campaigns a chance to bank votes before results in the first four voting contests can reshape the trajectory of the race. Early voting began in person last week in Minnesota. California, Colorado, North Carolina and Texas are expected to see a strong early voting turnout, either by mail or in person, when it opens next month.
BC-OBIT-CORRIGAN
Gene Corrigan, former NCAA president, ACC boss, dies at 91
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Gene Corrigan, the former NCAA president who also helped change the look of college sports as Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner and Notre Dame and Virginia athletic director, died early Saturday. He was 91. The ACC said Saturday that Corrigan died “peacefully overnight surrounded by his family” in Charlottesville, Virginia. Corrigan was the ACC’s third full-time commissioner, serving from September 1987 until retiring in December 1996.
VOTER ID
N Carolina attorneys file appeal plans of voter ID ruling
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's attorney general has filed notice to appeal a federal judge's ruling that blocked the latest attempt by the General Assembly to carry out voter photo identification. Lawyers serving under Democratic AG Josh Stein entered the paperwork on Friday. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs issued an injunction last month preventing the photo ID requirement from being carried out for at least the March 3 primary. Stein's Department of Justice had already announced its plans to appeal, making clear it would not seek to do so in time for the primary so as to avoid confusion.
SLEEPING DRIVER-CRASH
Trooper: NC driver fell asleep, injured 6 kids, 3 adults
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a driver fell asleep at the wheel and careened off an interstate, injuring herself, two other adults and six children. Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce says no one in the vehicle Thursday night was wearing proper restraints, including the children ranging from 4 months to 10 years old. An 8-month-old baby was being held by an adult in the front seat. All nine people remained hospitalized Friday. Driver Shontavia Smith Barber told troopers she fell asleep and veered off of Interstate 485 Inner Loop. Barber faces multiple charges, including reckless driving and failure to restrain children.