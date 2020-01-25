Patchy morning frost, mild afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Overnight, temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s inland where patchy frost is possible through daybreak. It’ll be a little warmer near the coast with lows in the lower 40s. Either way, you’ll want to grab a light jacket before heading out the door early Sunday, but the afternoon will be comfortable! Temperatures warm to the mid 50s by lunchtime with highs in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday Tybee Tides: -0.4′ 2:57AM | 7.3′ 8:55AM | -0.3′ 3:32PM
Cloud cover increases late Sunday into Monday with showers possible overnight lasting into the Monday morning commute with lows in the upper 40s. Plan ahead and give yourself a few extra minutes to get to school or work!
Tuesday will be dry, but spotty showers are possible Wednesday. We’re also watching a storm system that will move in from the west on Friday, bringing yet another chance of rain into the weekend.
Overall, temperatures will be near average this week, with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
