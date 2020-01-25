Patchy morning frost, mild afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Overnight, temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s inland where patchy frost is possible through daybreak. It’ll be a little warmer near the coast with lows in the lower 40s. Either way, you’ll want to grab a light jacket before heading out the door early Sunday, but the afternoon will be comfortable! Temperatures warm to the mid 50s by lunchtime with highs in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.