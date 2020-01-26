Rincon woman seeks kidney for transplant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A local woman is in need of a kidney and she’s taken to social media in hopes that someone will see her story, get tested, and ultimately be a match.
Kelly Gilliard was first diagnosed with End-Stage Renal Disease when she was 17-months-old. Since then, she’s undergone two kidney transplants. Her new kidneys have since failed.
Gilliard has had no kidneys for the last 8 years and has undergone dialysis treatment three days a week. Over the last year, she’s been healthy enough to be put on a waiting list. Gilliard says it’s hindered her life in many ways and hopes her match comes along soon.
“It’s aggravating," Gilliard said. "Real aggravating, yes. That’s why I’m trying so hard to find someone. I’m just tired of it and my son’s tired of having a tired mom.”
Gilliard has started a GoFundMe account to help her raise money to pay for all of the expenses for a living donor when she finds a match. She is in need of blood types A or O.
Click here for more information or call 706-721-2888.
