SCHP investigates fatal crash on US 278

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - A deadly wreck is under investigation in the Lowcountry.
It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of US 278 at Shelter Cove in Beaufort County.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Volkswagen GTI was coming from Shelter Cove and getting onto US 278, when it pulled out in front of another vehicle traveling eastbound on US 278 and collided.
The driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate, but do not expect any charges to be filed.
