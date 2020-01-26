Soggy Monday morning commute

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover continues to thicken this evening ahead of showers moving in after midnight. These showers will linger through the morning commute, with morning lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Tybee Tides: 7.0′ 9:03PM | 0.5′ 3:35AM | 7.4′ 9:34AM
Showers will dissipate in the afternoon with highs still reaching the lower 60s. Clear conditions return late Monday into Tuesday with lows back near 40s degrees Tuesday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s.
A few afternoon showers are possible on Wednesday, but there’s an even better chance for additional showers Friday into Saturday as a storm system moves in from the west. Morning lows will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will be in the low 60s all week long.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
