Bryan Co. canal system cleanup ahead of schedule

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The hard work it took to clear the ditches in Bryan County has paid off. Crews there have cleaned miles of the canal system and in less time than they expected.
Bryan County Public Works Director George Allen said crews cleared 2.5 miles of canal, when their yearly goal is five miles.
He says by doing this they have exceeded the need to continue to keep water flowing properly, it also helps with other things such as flooding.
He says the process consists of removing trees and debris from canal systems, moving and cutting back overgrown trees that prevents access to properly flowing water.
"The board of commissioners have really dedicated the needed man power and equipment to do a job such as canal cleaning, some of the equipment that we use is costly or expensive so they've allowed us to purchase the equipment that we need, hire the manpower and that's what has really enabled us to go out and be successful,” Allen said.
Allen says their goal is to clean the entire canal system every five years.
