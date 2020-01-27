Bulloch Co. man accused of killing girlfriend, concealing body inside home for 2 days

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County man is charged with murder and concealing the death of his girlfriend.
Eric Harris is accused of killing Lisa Pughsley.
Bulloch County investigators say the evidence they found and answers from Harris tell them Pughsley had been dead two days when they found her in the house the couple shared.
Sheriff's deputies went to Harris' home on Hendrix Circle Thursday evening. Someone who knew both people suspected something had happened and called investigators to check on the woman.
Investigators say they spoke with Harris who led them directly to Pughsley's body inside the house and told them she'd been dead for two days.
“He actually said that they had had an incident two days prior and that's when she was killed,” Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Todd Hutchens said.
Harris remains behind bars at the Bulloch County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.