Chatham Co. Police seek help identifying criminal trespass suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Officers with Chatham County Police are asking for help as they try to identify someone they suspect of criminal trespassing.
A resident in the 7200 block of Garfield Street saw an open door at a nearby house on January 5th. Police are now working to identify a person they believe is a suspect.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
