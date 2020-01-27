Chatham Co. Police seek help identifying criminal trespass suspect

Chatham Co. Police seek help identifying criminal trespass suspect
Chatham County Police say the person pictured is suspected of criminal trespass (Source: Chatham Co. Police Department)
By WTOC Staff | January 27, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST - Updated January 27 at 11:41 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Officers with Chatham County Police are asking for help as they try to identify someone they suspect of criminal trespassing.

A resident in the 7200 block of Garfield Street saw an open door at a nearby house on January 5th. Police are now working to identify a person they believe is a suspect.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.