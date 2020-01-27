Consider This: Justice needed in McIntosh Co. animal cruelty case

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A mama dog and her four puppies are now resting and playing a bit more comfortably at a rescue facility in Richmond, Va. A far better place and in far better condition in which they were found.
Last week, the mother was spotted strapped to a cage with her four pups crammed inside. She was dragging it down the side of the road in McIntosh County near Townsend, when a father and son saved them.
The dogs, who were clearly abandoned by their owner, were covered with fleas and ticks, smelled horribly and needed something to eat and drink.
Thanks to the efforts of McIntosh County Animal Services, the dogs were bathed and fed before being sent to Virginia where they'll be fostered and eventually adopted to loving homes.
Consider this: Anything short of spaying or neutering and then locking them up in a cage that can barely house them doesn’t seem like punishment enough for the animal responsible for this cruelty. And while that won’t happen, if the person is caught, they could face federal charges.
Right as 2019 was winding down, President Donald Trump signed a new law that makes animal cruelty a federal crime.
The PACT Act, as it is called, could bring severe fines and up to seven years in prison; fitting justice to protect living creatures that at times can't protect themselves.
It looks like the story for the mama dog and her puppies will have a happy ending. Hopefully the same can’t be written for whomever did this to them.
