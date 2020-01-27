Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 1-27-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -An area of low pressure will pass to our south tonight. This will bring lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers through 8pm. High pressure builds in Tuesday with sunshine and seasonable temps. Another low pressure will track across central/southern Florida Wednesday night. This brings another chance for showers. A third low pressure will again move across central Florida late Friday into Saturday with another chance for showers.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 59-63.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 38-42.
Tuesday will be sunny, highs 62-64.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 30s.
Wednesday will see skies become mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers late, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers early. Moire afternoon sun, highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 30s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers late, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday night will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers early then clearing late, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows near 40.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.